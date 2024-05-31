Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Update

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,200 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,533. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.11. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $262.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

