Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 468,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,328 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Teekay by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 417,229 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 152,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.62. Teekay has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.95.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 92.21%. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

