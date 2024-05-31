TD Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.43 on Thursday, hitting $350.69. 889,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $357.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

