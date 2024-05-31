TD Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 176,053.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CSX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 949,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in CSX by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,052,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,150,000 after acquiring an additional 424,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,461,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984,157. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.