TD Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,845,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,933,000 after buying an additional 70,692 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 102,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.20. 23,298,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,912,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

