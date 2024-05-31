TD Capital Management LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after buying an additional 2,009,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,534,000 after buying an additional 590,680 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after buying an additional 530,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 620,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.