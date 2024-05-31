TD Capital Management LLC Has $58.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,058,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $258.45. 3,028,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.45. The company has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

