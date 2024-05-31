TD Capital Management LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 123,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.10. 22,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

