TD Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 363,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 124.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.48. 601,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

