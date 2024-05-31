TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.55. 3,481,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,908. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

