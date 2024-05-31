Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,350,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $167.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,554. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

