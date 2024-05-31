Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

