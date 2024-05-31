Taurus Asset Management LLC Invests $244,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:BLK traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $761.86. The stock had a trading volume of 649,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,531. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $787.75 and a 200 day moving average of $785.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
