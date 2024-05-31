Taurus Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,972 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.75. 46,383,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,832,969. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

