Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 231,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $6.25 on Friday, hitting $156.12. 7,496,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.65. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

