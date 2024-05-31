Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of TANH stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

