Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 150,000 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,072,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,199,125.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33.

Talos Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

TALO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,188. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

