Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $151.12 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,517.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.42 or 0.00679279 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00091336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

