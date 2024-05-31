Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 366.1 days.
Symrise Trading Up 0.9 %
SYIEF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736. Symrise has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $120.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21.
About Symrise
