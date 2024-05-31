Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.36. Approximately 201,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,365,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Specifically, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $4,227,015. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

