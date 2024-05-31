Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

SWRAY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.2357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

