Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 463706932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Trading Up 5.9 %
The company has a market cap of £11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04.
About Supply@ME Capital
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Supply@ME Capital
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.