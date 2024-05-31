Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,298,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,334,897 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 20.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of -1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

