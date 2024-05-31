Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.05

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 7511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

About Subsea 7

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

