StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.23%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

