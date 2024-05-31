StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 240,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,139. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

