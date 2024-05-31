StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SMFG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. 344,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

