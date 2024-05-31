StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $642,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 845,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,626. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
