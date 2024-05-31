StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,135 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Research Frontiers worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of REFR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. 34,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,863. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 193.94%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.