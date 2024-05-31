StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $337.01. 1,174,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.91 and a 200-day moving average of $317.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

