StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4,503.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.4 %

AMGN stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.20. 631,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.40. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

