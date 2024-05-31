StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock remained flat at $48.39 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.