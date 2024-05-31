StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 17,296,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,669,113. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of -477.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

