StoneX Group Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after buying an additional 4,631,905 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 33,352,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,684,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

