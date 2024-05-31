StoneX Group Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $178.40. 351,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,850. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

