StoneX Group Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,990,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,109,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $954.23 million, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.