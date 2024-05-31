StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 714,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,527. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

