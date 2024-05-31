StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,498 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,597 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,087,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 667,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 630,424 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SDVY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. 548,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,900. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

