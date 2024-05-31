StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 1,406,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,659. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

