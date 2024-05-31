StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. 11,425,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,876,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.92 and its 200-day moving average is $197.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

