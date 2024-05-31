StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,001. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.