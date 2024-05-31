StoneX Group Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,821. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

