StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $175.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,741,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,917,578. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $559.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

