StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2,472.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CAPE stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 12,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,459. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $28.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

