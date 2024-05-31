StockNews.com Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

