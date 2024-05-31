StockNews.com Lowers Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.40.

Belden Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

