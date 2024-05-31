StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 14.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

