StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.94 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 million, a P/E ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

