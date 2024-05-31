StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

EGRX opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,276 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 86,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

