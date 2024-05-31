StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
Gencor Industries stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.