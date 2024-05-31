StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Gencor Industries stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.45.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

